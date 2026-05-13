“They’ve been stuck in London customs for a month”: Paul McCartney's guitars allegedly held up in England ahead of major Rock & Roll Hall of Fame exhibition

Paul McCartney’s post-Beatles exhibit at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, titled “Paul McCartney and Wings,” is supposed to open in two days (May 15). However, it is now being alleged that the guitars that were supposed to be part of the exhibit haven’t yet made their way to Cleveland.

According to Page Six, seven of McCartney’s guitars have been stuck in customs in London, since they’re made out of Brazilian rosewood and therefore fall under the remit of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) – a multilateral treaty entered into force on July 1, 1975 that, as per UNESCO, ensures “international trade in specimens of wild animals and plants does not threaten their survival.”

“They’ve been stuck in London customs for a month,” an unnamed source reportedly told Page Six. “The tree is endangered, so you can no longer use it, but it’s the best wood you can use for sound and acoustics.”

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However, an insider also told the publication there has been some movement in order to ensure the guitars reach their destination in time for the opening.

The guitars are part of the Beatles bassist's personal collection, and therefore a crucial part of the upcoming exhibit, which marks the first time that a major museum exhibition will explore the story of McCartney and Wings.

According to Rock Hall, it’s set to feature “the most extensive collection of items from McCartney’s personal archives to ever be made accessible to the public, as well as donations from band members and associates.”

It will also include “instruments played in Wings’ recording sessions and in concert performances, clothing worn by the band, handwritten lyrics, original artwork, tour memorabilia, and previously unseen photography”, all presented within an immersive audio-visual experience.

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Guitar World has reached out to McCartney's representatives and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for comment.

In more recent news, Macca has announced his first solo album in five years, The Boys of Dungeon Lane – inspired by a mysterious guitar chord and a cup of tea with Andrew Watt.