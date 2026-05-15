Mateus Asato pictured with mystery Fender offset – could this be his new signature model?

Mateus Asato has just announced a mammoth intercontinental tour, but in doing so, has the neo-soul phenom just revealed his forthcoming signature guitar from Fender?

The poster for the upcoming tour finds Asato suited, booted and seated, looking a little Zappa-esque, holding a mystery offset guitar like nothing you will find in the 2026 Fender catalog. And that has got GW in speculation mode.

Last month, Asato officially announced that he was signing up as a Fender artist, checking in from the Custom Shop and cradling a quite stunning Sage Green Metallic Stratocaster with a tortoisehell pickguard. And given he had developed S-styles and T-styles during his long-standing endorsement of Suhr, the smart money would have been that this Strat could have been an Asato model in the making.

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“In these past few months, I’ve been spending great amount of hours with their guitar in my hands, trying to capture the best ways to make the best out of this new chapter,” said Asato.

“It’s an honor to enter this journey alongside so many incredible names in history of music. Thank you, Fender. And a very warm thanks to all the incredible ones who are involved in this special project. I deeply appreciate your effort and time. I’m ready.”

The offset that Asato is sporting on the tour poster looks like a Mustang that has been given a similarly radical treatment as the Ariel Posen signature Strat.

That, too, was a super-original take on a Fender classic. Asato’s mystery model looks to be in Midnight Wine or Oxblood, has a matching painted headstock, and mini-humbuckers at the bridge and neck positions with a standard single-coil in the middle position. There’s a Strat-style pickup selector on the lower horn. And note the tremolo, too. This looks like a 2-point synchronized Strat vibrato, not the vintage-style floating units we see on your typical Mustang.

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A post shared by Mateus Asato (@mateusasato) A photo posted by on

The mystery will surely be revealed sooner rather than later. Asato released his eponymous debut album this year, and speaking to Guitar World he explained how he liked to keep people guessing about his style and the kind of music he makes.

“I do a little bit of everything, so people don’t know what to think of me,” he said. “I’m really okay with that.”

In other words, he likes a little mystery. His first Fender signature model a short-scale offset with bespoke electrics and a Strat-style trem? We never saw that coming.

Asato's 2026 tour kicks off on July 31 in Manila. See Mateus Asato for full dates.