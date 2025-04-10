Guitar Center’s massive Guitar-A-Thon sale has landed, and there's $600 off one of my favorite Gibson Les Paul finishes and a host of exclusive models from Epiphone, Taylor, and more

News
By published

Guitar Center is slashing up to 25% off guitar gear from now until April 30 – these are the 10 deals I recommend

Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon sale
(Image credit: Gibson)

Get ready to crank up the excitement because Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon is here again, and I think it's one of the hottest six-string sales events around! This is the sale you've all been waiting for – right up there with the legendary Black Friday guitar deals, of course. Twice a year, this musical extravaganza rolls into town, and honestly, I can’t help but get a little giddy when I see what epic discounts are included. 

For a limited time, you’ll find jaw-dropping price cuts on the crème de la crème of guitar brands, including iconic models from Gibson and Fender as well as tasty acoustics from the legendary Martin and Taylor, and a whole lot more.

Now, let’s be real – with so many deals up for grabs, it can feel overwhelming. But fear not, I’ve done the hard work for you. I’ve scoured the Guitar Center website to handpick some of the absolute best deals.

Whether you’re gearing up for your next gig, prepping for that all-important recording session, or simply think you deserve a little music magic in your life, this sale has something special for everyone. 

Below are the 10 guitar products I highly recommend as a professional guitar writer and reviewer – and they all have money off in the Guitar-A-Thon sale.

A standout from this sale is the Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V, which has a colossal $600 off. Now, we’ve seen this model crop up in many of Guitar Center’s sales, but it looks particularly handsome in this striking Ocean Water Perimeter finish. 

Featuring a mahogany body and neck, rosewood fingerboard, trapezoid inlays, and mother-of-pearl Gibson logo, this beautiful single-cut is unmistakably a Les Paul. The Traditional Pro V also sports Grover locking machine heads and an asymmetrical neck for a modern playing feel, while the body is weight-relieved, which will make your back very happy, indeed. Spec'd up with an underwound vintage-style neck pickup and overwound Tradbucker pickup in the bridge position, as well as both coil-split or coil-tap, this is a timeless-sounding guitar, capable of reproducing an awe-inspiring amount of tones. 

Another of my favorites is the stunning Martin Special GPC Grand Performance, which is a steal at $200 off. Now, this guitar doesn't just look the part, thanks to its all-solid construction; it sounds pretty damn good as well. Equipped with Fishman's MX pickup, this is the ultimate gigging acoustic, in my opinion. 

Next up, you can save an impressive $180 on this Fender Player Series Stratocaster HSS Plus Top in limited-edition Blue Burst. Sporting a beautiful flamed maple top and an alder body, this souped-up Strat delivers tons of tone with an HSS pickup configuration, while a 9.5" radius maple fretboard gives it a smooth, comfortable playing feel.

Epiphone Les Paul Custom Widow Limited-Edition Electric Guitar Purple Burst

(Image credit: Epiphone)

It’s worth noting that the Guitar Center’s Guitar-A-Thon is not just about offering players up to 25% off big-name brands, there are also a slew of exclusive models being launched too. 

This includes a rather eye-catching  Epiphone Les Paul Custom Widow in Purple Burst and a collection of stunning Taylor acoustics that celebrate 60 years of the legendary Guitar Center flagship store on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. The 414ce Studio SEB, 214ce DLX SEB, and GS Mini-e Rosewood SEB feature premium tonewoods, a gorgeous Sunset Edgeburst finish, elegant diamond inlays, gold hardware, and a custom interior label. 

But wait, there's more. The Guitar-A-Thon financing offer allows you to buy your dream guitar with 0% interest and 48 equal monthly payments. This is available on qualifying brand purchases made with your Guitar Center Gear Card, though the minimum purchase amount may vary by brand. Additionally, during this period, you can take advantage of the Guitar-A-Thon lessons offer, which provides a free first lesson when you sign up for your first month. 

Another exciting feature of this event is the Sweepstake, giving customers a chance to win the ultimate Gibson prize that includes three guitars, an amp, and two pedals, valued at over $10,000. Participants can enter by scanning the QR code on the poster or by visiting the website, where the official rules, prize details, and further information will be available. Lastly, the Guitar-A-Thon repairs offer includes free pickup installation when you purchase an electric guitar or bass pickup. 

The Guitar-A-Thon runs from now until 30 April. So you don't have long to get involved. So if something takes your fancy, you're best snapping it up before the offer disappears. 

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson
Senior Deals Writer

Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.

During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, Feeder, Thrice, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs. 

Daryl is also a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitars

“While the odd corner has clearly been cut, these are true Gibsons with all the individuality that this brand exhibits”: Gibson J-45 Special and Hummingbird Special review

“Fender has stripped back the price – but has it gone too far paring back the sounds, too?” Fender Standard Acoustasonic Telecaster review

“Something’s stirring behind closed doors…” Joe Satriani plays For the Love of God? Steve Vai and Satch tackle each other’s most iconic leads in first SatchVai Band rehearsal footage
See more latest
Most Popular
Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, and Kenny Aronoff perform on stage at Harrah&#039;s Resort Southern California on May 10, 2024 in Valley Center, California.
“Something’s stirring behind closed doors…” Joe Satriani plays For the Love of God? Steve Vai and Satch tackle each other’s most iconic leads in first SatchVai Band rehearsal footage
Left-Tommy Emmanuel performs at Ryman Auditorium on March 16, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee; Right-Eric Clapton performs onstage during Day 1 of Eric Clapton&#039;s Crossroads Guitar Festival at Crypto.com Arena on September 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
“Eric’s standing there drinking an orange juice. He looks at me and says, ‘Been doing this a while, have you?’” When Eric Clapton saw an up-and-coming Tommy Emmanuel play for the first time
A man holding an acoustic Taylor guitar, demonstrating the brand&#039;s patented action control neck
“You're getting the most precisely built, easily adjustable guitar we've ever made”: Taylor Guitars just announced a guitar neck innovation that allows players to micro-adjust string height “in seconds” – without removing the neck or strings
Vox Realis
“I was like, 'I'm a kid. I should apply. He's gonna say no, right?' But he said yes”: This 12-year-old heavy metal prodigy never expected to be mentored by a former Megadeth guitar player – but that’s exactly what happened
Bassist Bootsy Collins performs at PNC Music Pavilion on July 22, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina
“I asked him to get me four bass strings because I only had a $29 guitar from Sears”: Bootsy Collins is one of the all-time bass greats, but he started out on guitar. Here’s the sole reason why he switched
Martin Junior Series
“This isn’t just a makeover. It’s a full-on glow-up”: Martin’s Junior Series Dreadnought is the best all-round acoustic electric guitar on the market – now the entire range has been given its most significant upgrade yet
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Alex Lifeson, founding member of the classic rock band Rush, performs onstage during the Medlock Krieger All Star Concert benefiting St. Jude Children&#039;s Research Hospital at Saddle Rock Ranch on October 28, 2018 in Malibu, California
“I was reluctant, even in Rush, towards the end – I was not playing nearly as many solos. I just wanted to get away from that”: Alex Lifeson on his complicated relationship with guitar solos – and why he cut down on leads in Rush's later years
Musician Roger Taylor and Brian May of Queen perform on stage during TRNSMT Festival Day 4 at Glasgow Green on July 6, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland
“I don’t only think in barre chords – that’s a slightly arrogant statement to make”: Brian May and Roger Taylor disagree about their guitar contributions to Taylor’s Queen tracks
Jackson Pro Series Signature Lee Malia LM-87
“It’s the guitar I’ve dreamed of making for years”: Jackson and Bring Me the Horizon’s Lee Malia champion the rise of the metal offset with new signature Surfcaster
A Positive Grid Spark Live on a red, comic book style background
"I never use my tube amp at home now, because I have a Spark Live": 5 reasons you should be picking up the Positive Grid Spark Live in the massive Guitar Month sale