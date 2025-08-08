Guitar World deals of the week: get $300 off a signature Gretsch hollowbody, save big on a Digitech Whammy, plus all the best back-to-school sales

Welcome back to Deals of the Week, your one-stop shop for all the best guitar gear deals available on the 'net. This week, we're firmly into back-to-school territory, and before you groan, just remember you don't actually have to be going back to school to take advantage of some great deals on gear.

Nearly every major retailer has a sale on at the moment, which is great news for guitarists, but the best sale outright for me is the Musician's Friend Summer Sale, with some nice discounts of up to 40% off on over 8,000 items.

The next best offering for me is over at Positive Grid, where you can get some decent discounts on their full range of smart amps. My personal favorite, the Spark Mini, has got a nice discount, as have Spark 2, Spark Go, and Spark Live, so there's something for every kind of guitar player here.

Over at Fender, I spotted some nice deals on a selection of Paramount acoustics, including a resonator and a mandolin, if you fancy diving into some folk instruments. There are also still deals on the Ultra Luxe guitars, and some cool reductions on official Fender parts if you fancy upgrading your guitar.

The Sweetwater Back to School sale features savings of up to 35% off, but unfortunately, it's pretty slim pickings for guitar players. I spotted a couple of NUX tuners, a Boss metronome, and a Black Lion audio interface, but that's your lot. Still, if you're in the market for some orchestral gear, there's some really good savings available.

It's a similar story with the Guitar Center Back To School sale, where the vast majority of the discounts are on pro audio, drums, and accessories. It's slightly better pickings than the Sweetwater sale, though. I spotted some deals on Positive Grid smart amps, Beyerdynamic headphones, Xvive wireless kits, some Electro-Harmonix pedals, and a small selection of acoustic guitars.

That's your lot for this week. Below, you'll find my handpicked selection of deals from all the sales this week. I'm expecting back-to-school sales to continue til mid to late August, so the search for guitar gear might be a little more difficult than usual. Rest assured, I'll be searching out the best gear from all over the web regardless, and putting the biggest savings right here for you.

Deal of the Week! Gretsch G5191 Tim Armstrong Electromatic: was $1,599.99 now $1,299.97 at Guitar Center Possibly one of the coolest looking hollowbodies I've ever laid eyes on, this Gretsch G5191 Tim Armstrong Electromatic has got a massive $300 reduction over at Guitar Center at the moment. Based on Tim's 70s Gretsch Country Club, which he plays upside down, this guitar features two black top Gretsch Filter'Tron humbucker,s allow for everything from jangly melodic lines right through to higher gain power chords, making it a perfect guitar for rock and rollers.

NUX NTU-3 MKII Flow Tune: was $79 now $59 at Sweetwater Sound NUX makes some really great pedals nowadays, despite being considered a budget brand by most. This TU-3 MKII Flow Tune tuner pedal is a super cool utility addition to any 'board, and I love the pink color (it's also available in blue) and massive display. Tuner pedals aren't the sexiest thing you'll ever buy, but no guitarist should be without one, and with a 25% discount, this is a great deal.

Digitech MonoNeon Whammy: was $369.99 now $316 at Musician's Friend This is the first discount I've seen on the eye-catching Digitech MonoNeon Whammy, with a cool $53.99 reduction in the Musician's Friend summer sale. It's designed to work with both guitar and bass, it's got all-new octave blend modes, and the tempting-sounding "Hypersonic" mode, which gives you a full 3 octaves of pitch bending. Our reviewer had the following to say about it: "With or without MonoNeon’s moniker, many bands could get deeply irritated by their bassist endlessly bending harmonies over the top of their tunes, but this pedal’s simple beauty is that there are always new ways of applying the effect. Used sparingly the MonoNeon Whammy is a really creative tool."

Fender PR-180E Resonator: was $549.99 now $489.99 at Fender If you fancy trying something a little different, a resonator guitar has a really unique sound that can inspire you to play differently. This Fender PR-180E Resonator has got a nice $60 discount over at the official Fender site, and is equally adept at slide, fingerpicking, flatpicking, and strumming. It's got a warm tone thanks to the mahogany body construction, and can be set up for lap playing too with a nut extender.

Positive Grid Spark 2: was $299 now $269 at Positive Grid When I reviewed the Positive Grid Spark 2 I called it 'the best practice amp I've ever played', and I stand by that statement. The sound quality is superb, the range of amp and effects tones unmatched, and the feature set covers pretty much everything you could ever need. A built-in looper and AI tone generator give you plenty of excuses to return to it, and when it sounds this good there's little reason not to be practicing regularly with this thing.

