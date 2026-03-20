What makes a guitar worth $14.6 million?

News
By published

Last week, David Gilmour's Black Strat sold at auction for an incredible $14.6 million. What could compel someone to spend that kind of money on a guitar?

Kenny Wayne Shepherd wields the Black Strat onstage at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California on January 11, 2024
(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Last week, while attending the Jim Irsay Collection auction at Christies in New York, I watched a series of mystery bidders one-up each other for 20 solid minutes in a frenzied battle to acquire David Gilmour's famed Black Strat. $6 million became $8 million, which became $10 million. Then $12 million. The final price tag of $14.6 million left all attendees – myself included – gobsmacked.

The previous record for the most expensive guitar to ever sell at auction was set in 2020 – with the $6 million sale of Kurt Cobain’s MTV Unplugged Martin D-18E. For his part, the late Irsay thought that was far too high a price. This sale more than doubled that, and truly represented a new epoch in the value of the guitar.

Article continues below

So, wherever you fall on the “man, I wish I had $14.6 million to get the Black Strat” to “there's a sucker born every minute” spectrum, what do you think makes a guitar worth that much money to someone? You may never splurge on it if you had the means, but someone did. Why?

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.