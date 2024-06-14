“That doesn’t make any sense. It was not worth that”: Guitar collector and Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay doesn’t think Kurt Cobain’s MTV Unplugged acoustic was worth $6 million

By
published

The renowned guitar collector has had his say on the sale of Cobain's Martin D-18E, which currently stands as the most expensive guitar ever sold at auction

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during the taping of MTV Unplugged at Sony Studios in New York City on November 18, 1993
(Image credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Sitting at the very top of the list of the most expensive guitars ever sold at auction is Kurt Cobain’s iconic MTV Unplugged Martin D-18E, which sold in 2020 for a whopping $6,010,000.

However, according to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay – the renowned guitar collector, whose own catalog comprises a huge array of high-profile electric guitars – that figure “doesn’t make any sense,” and the D-18E isn’t actually worth that much.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.