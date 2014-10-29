Hammer Jammer Key-Hammering Device for Guitars Available for Preorder — Video

Gear lovers might might remember when we posted a story (with a video) about a device called the Hammer Jammer.

The Hammer Jammer is unique key-hammering percussive device that fits onto electric or acoustic six-string guitars, producing a different-sounding attack—something in the ballpark of a hammer dulcimer on speed.

Our story and its video went viral, which led Ohio-based Big Walnut Productions, maker of the Hammer Jammer, to believe its product is, to say the least, ready for the guitar market.

As a result, the device is available for preorder through Titl Open, where you can order the Hammer Jammer for $60. The projected shipping date is January 2015.

Here's more information from the company:

The Hammer Jammer was invented in the Nineties, with about 2,000 samples produced at that time that were never pushed into the mainstream guitar market for a number of reasons. However, Ken McCaw, inventor of the Hammer Jammer, who is also a film composer, used the Hammer Jammer on a trailer for a feature film released in Europe about five years ago. From that, interest for this invention began to grow around the world.

The demonstration video below was posted on YouTube in January 2014 and went viral. It became obvious that this unique invention is now ready for the guitar market. All Hammer Jammer samples were sold within a couple of weeks, to players in 60 countries, many of them young guitarists.

It has also been learned recently that the Hammer Jammer provides a legitimate and highly useful device for handicapped people and players with arthritis and other issues that make finger picking and standard picking technique prohibitive.

For more information, visit Big Walnut Productions here. To preorder the Hammer Jammer, head here.