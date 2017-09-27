Hartke Launches HD500 Bass Combo

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hartke)

Hartke has announced the arrival of the HD500 Bass Combo, the latest addition to the brand’s popular HD Series.

The high-powered, lightweight HD500 Bass Combo packs two 10” Hartke patented HyDrive speakers with rare earth neodymium magnets, a 500-watt Class D amplifier into a sleek enclosure weighing only 35 pounds.

The HD500 also features Hartke’s patented HyDrive speakers that transformed speaker technology by blending paper and aluminum materials into a speaker cone that produces an exceptional blend of warmth and attack that can't be attained by traditional all-paper cones. The use of rare earth neodymium magnets helps to maintain lightweight portability without sacrificing any of the legendary Hartke attack.

The HD500 includes a selectable Shape control that can be used to activate a specialized preset EQ curve designed to improve tone through selective boosts and attenuations across the frequency range. The adjacent variable Shape filter, as well as a 3-band EQ, provides further tone customization.

The HD 500 is available now for $599.99.

HD500 Features:

Lightweight Class D combo amplifier that weighs 35lb

500 watts of power

Two 10” HyDrive paper/aluminum hybrid cone drivers

Neodymium magnets

Top-mounted control panel

Hartke’s Shape EQ knob with variable filter

3-band (Bass, Mid, Treble) EQ

XLR direct output

1/8" stereo Aux input

1/4" headphone output

1/4" bass input

Perforated steel grille

Molded strap carry handle

For more on the HD500 and Hartke, stop by hartke.com.