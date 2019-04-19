HeadRush Announces New Looperboard Pedal

HeadRush has pulled back the curtain on its new Looperboard pedal.

Featuring HeadRush's touchscreen format, the Looperboard has a quad-core processor and a customizable workflow—which features four mono or stereo looper tracks—and can be run in any of the pedal's five track modes (Fixed, Serial, Sync, Serial/Sync and Free).

Effects-wise, the Looperboard packs time-stretching via tap tempo, reverse, fade, multiply and the ability to divide length and speed for the whole loop. The pedal includes eight hours of internal recording time, while additional storage is available via SD and a USB-A drive inputs or a computer connection through a USB-B.

The pedal also features 4 Combo XLR+1⁄4” inputs with switchable +48V phantom power, 2 XLR outputs with switchable ground-lift, 2 1⁄4” outputs that are switchable between amp or line level, a 1⁄4” stereo headphone output with a dedicated volume knob, a 1/8” stereo aux input and MIDI in and out/thru.

The Looperboard's 12 individual footswitches feature LEDs that provide real-time feedback and can record, overdub, reverse, transpose, bounce, undo/redo, peel, fade and clear individual looper tracks.

The HeadRush Looperboard is available now for $899.

For more info, head on over to headrushfx.com.