How to Convert Any Guitar into a Slide Guitar—Plus Three Tech Tips for Acoustics

Even if your main instrument is electric guitar, chances are you have an acoustic that you use from time to time for recording, gigging or practice.

In this video, Phillip McKnight offers some useful tips for maintaining acoustic guitars. He shows how to tighten a loose input jack, how to properly restring, and how to keep the instrument working in top shape.

As a bonus, Phillip shows an easy way to quickly and temporarily convert any six-string electric or acoustic guitar into a slide guitar.

Take a look. And when you’re done, head over to his Facebook page for more great videos.