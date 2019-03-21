How To Install Chrome Pick Up Covers

If you love the sound of your zebra or black bobbin pickups, but have always wanted the striking look of chrome pickups, Phillip McKnight has the perfect tech tip for you.

McKnight—whose gear-centric videos we've featured on this here website many a time—recently released a new one in which he demonstrates how to install chrome pickup covers.

As it turns out, all you need is a screwdriver, some solder, a soldering iron and either some liquid silicon or wax.

Take a look, and as always, visit Phillip’s YouTube channel for more of his videos.