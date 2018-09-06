Hughes & Kettner Debuts New Black Spirit 200 Amplifier

Hughes & Kettner has unveiled its new Black Spirit 200 amplifier.

Weighing in at just 8 pounds, the Black Spirit 200 is the first amp to feature the company's new ‘bionic’ Spirit technology. Made in Germany and housed on a sealed PCB, the Spirit Tone Generator recreates the interactions of traditional tube amp circuits in a strictly analog way.

The amp features four channels—Clean, Crunch, Lead and Ultra—which cover iconic guitar sounds across the decades, plus a comprehensive range of built-in reverb, delay and modulation effects. Black Spirit 200 is also the world’s first analog amp to feature a power amp sagging control, letting players adjust the amount of power amp sag regardless of the volume level.

In addition, the amp can be played through any kind of speaker—from standard guitar cabinets to active and passive PA speakers, studio monitors and even hi-fi systems—and the new generation Red Box DI output now offers eight ultra-realistic cabinet simulations.

With Hughes & Kettner’s Smart Rotary Control technology, every pot setting (including EQs and gain, and sagging) on the Black Spirit 200 can be saved and recalled in up to 128 presets using any compatible MIDI footswitch, and unlimited tonal presets are possible when using the amp’s free App for iPad via Bluetooth.

The Black Spirit 200 packs a 200 watts of power, and can also be reduced to 20, 2, or even zero watts for silent recording and bedroom practice. With a headphone out and an Aux in—or using Bluetooth—players can jam along to their favorite tunes any time inspiration strikes.

The Hughes & Kettner Black Spirit 200 is available now for £879 (~$1,135).

For more on the amp, head on over to hughes-and-kettner.com.