Hughes & Kettner Announces 30th Anniversary NOS Limited Edition TubeMeister Amps

This year marks the 30th year of Hughes & Kettner’s quest for the perfect guitar amplifier tone, and the brand is celebrating by producing a Limited Edition 30th Anniversary Series of its groundbreaking TubeMeister range — with a difference.

The amps, which are set to be available as TubeMeister 18 Head and TubeMeister 36 Head models, feature Soviet “New Old Stock” EL84 power tubes that were built long before Hughes & Kettner was born.

Manufactured in the legendary Saratov factories, the tubes comply with military-grade specifications for the aircraft industry (which require the highest levels of reliability and the strictest tolerances), and are built to last for a lifetime with a consistent quality and power. They deliver noticeably more output than standard EL84s, which results in more headroom for clean tones and even more punch for overdrive sounds.

TubeMeister itself is celebrating its third anniversary of Rocking on Stage, Playing at Home and Recording at Night in 2014, and these new limited edition models – which also come with a black glossy chassis, and proudly show the 30th anniversary logo on the front panel – are sure to become sought after collector’s items.

As well as the NOS tubes, the new models feature everything that has made TubeMeister a global guitar amp sensation: diminutive dimensions, powerful tones from the EL84 and 12AX7 tubes, the industry-standard Red Box DI output for pain-free recording, a flexible Power Soak… and, of course, the ubiquitous blue-lit logo that can now be seen on stages, in studios and in practice rooms across the world.

Hughes and Kettner amplifiers are distributed in North America by Yorkville Sound.