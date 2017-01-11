NAMM 2017: Ibanez Introduces New Contemporary Archtop Series

(Image credit: Ibanez Guitars)

For 2017, Ibanez is introducing a new line of hollowbody archtop jazz guitars to its lineup, the Contemporary Archtop series. From the company:

Consisting of three models, AFC155, AFC151 and the AFC125, these guitars are designed with features usually only found on instruments costing much more.

The Contemporary Archtop guitars are quality instruments customized specifically to meet the demands of today’s cutting edge players. All models feature a larger headstock design, and have a 3-pc mahogany/maple Artstar set-in neck. A bound ebony fingerboard, sporting mother-of-pearl offset inlay, is fitted with medium frets finished with a hand rolled fret edge treatment for maximum playing comfort.

The VT14 tailpiece includes a stylish AFC wood cover, and a moveable ebony bridge with compensated saddle makes the intonation process a breeze and all AFC models are outfitted with Ibanez custom wound “Magic Touch Mini” floating pickups which you have to hear to believe. Differences between the three models include:

AFC155:

Spruce top w/ flame maple back and sides

2 Ibanez custom made Magic Touch-Mini pickups, designed to produce a balance of classic warm tones without sacrificing articulation

AFC151:

• Spruce top w/ flame maple back and sides

• 1 Ibanez custom made Magic Touch-Mini in the neck position— for a warm balanced tone

AFC125:

• Spruce top w/plain maple back and sides

• 2 Ibanez custom made Magic Touch-Mini pickups, designed to produce a balance of classic warm tones without sacrificing articulation.

All models are complimented with a newly designed pickguard, wooden control knobs, gold hardware and hardshell case. With the Contemporary Series, Ibanez continues to push the boundaries of the hollowbody world with unrivaled playability, stunning designs and polished tones.

Features

AFC155 (pictured above)

• 3pc Mahogany/ Maple Artstar set-in neck

• Spruce top/Flamed Maple back & sides

• Bound Ebony fretboard w/ mother-of-pearl off-set inlay

• Medium frets

• Ebony Bridge w/ compensated saddle

• VT14 tailpiece with AFC Wood cover

• 2 Magic Touch-Mini pickups (N &B)

• Flatwound strings

• Gold Hardware

• Hardshell case included

• Jewel Blue Burst (JBB) finish

List: $1,377.76

AFC151

• 3pc Mahogany/ Maple Artstar set-in neck

• Spruce top/Flamed Maple back & sides

• Bound Ebony fretboard w/ mother-of-pearl off-set inlay

• Medium frets

• Ebony Bridge w/ compensated saddle

• VT14 tailpiece with AFC Wood cover

• 1 Magic Touch-Mini neck pickup (N)

• Flatwound strings

• Gold Hardware

• Hardshell case included

• Sunrise Red (SRR) finish

List: $1,350.21

AFC125

• 3pc Mahogany/ Maple Artstar set-in neck

• Spruce top/Maple back & sides

• Bound Ebony fretboard w/ mother-of-pearl off-set inlay

• Medium frets

• Ebony Bridge w/ Compensated saddle

• VT14 tailpiece with AFC Wood cover

• 2 Magic Touch-Mini pickups (N&B)

• Flatwound strings

• Gold Hardware

• Hardshell case included

• Black Flat (BKF) finish

List: $1,308.88