Ibanez Introduces New Prestige 7-String RGD3127 Model

Ibanez has unveiled the Prestige 7-String RGD3127 at the Summer NAMM show in Nashville. Designed to be the ultimate Ibanez metal machine for down-tuning, the RGD is based on the RG body, and was developed to optimize the rich, desirable thickness of tone produced by down-tuning.

The body shape features a contoured top, that not only looks sleek, but also creates a softer, more comfortable edge where the player’s right forearm rests, and a deep cutaway allows easy access all the way up to the 24th fret. The RGD3127 includes an extended 26.5” scale to provide precise, even string tension and sustain with regular strings.

Other notable features of the RGD3127 include:

The DiMarzio Air Fusion Edge 7 pickups were chosen for the way they respond to the extended tone range of a 7-string electric, adding fire and sustain, without sacrificing clarity. A 3-way toggle switch allows quick access to different configurations for a variety of tonal options. The stark, yet striking Pearl White Flat finish will be the focus of any stage.

As the crown jewel of Ibanez, the Prestige line represents the passion and pride of Japanese luthiery. These guitars, produced exclusively in Japan, have earned worldwide acclaim and respect throughout the industry for their craftsmanship, quality, and innovation.

Features

•. 5pc Maple/ Wenge Wizard 7 neck w/ KTS Titanium rods

• Basswood body

• Birdseye Maple fretboard w/ black dot inlay

• Jumbo frets

• Lo-Pro Edge 7 tremolo bridge

• DiMarzio Fusion Edge7 neck pickup

• DiMarzio Fusion Edge7 bridge pickup

• Chrome Hardware

• Hardshell case included

• Finish: Pearl White Flat (PWF)Street Price: $2,399.99



For more info, visit Ibanez.com.