Ibanez Introduces New Steve Vai JEM77WDPCNL Signature Guitar

With the 2017 Winter NAMM Show only a few months away, manufacturers have been announcing plenty of new gear in the past few days. Ibanez has joined the pack by launching its newest Steve Vai signature model, the JEM77WDPCNL.
This stunning new JEM features a rosewood top and a wood pickguard that matches the guitar's headstock and control knobs.
The guitar has a mahogany body, which was chosen for its resonance. The ubiquitous Tree of Life inlay runs along the rosewood fretboard, capping a five-piece maple/walnut neck. Electronics include two DiMarzio Dark Matter 2 humbucker pickups (one at the neck, one in the bridge) with custom pickup covers, and a DiMarzio Dark Matter 2 single-coil pickup in the middle position. A hard shell case is included.
Features:
- Five-piece Wizard Maple/Walnut neck w/ KTS titanium rods
- Rosewood top/ Mahogany body
- Rosewood Fretboard
- Tree of Life Inlay
- Jumbo frets
- Edge-Zero II tremolo bridge
- Pickups: DiMarzio Dark Matter 2 (H) neck pu; DiMarzio Dark Matter 2 (S) mid pu; DiMarzio Dark Matter 2 (H) bridge pu
- Wood pickguard w/ matching headstock
- Cosmo black Hardware
- Hardshell case included.
List: $2,266.65
For more information, including additional photos and specs, visit this guitar's page at Ibanez.com.