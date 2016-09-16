Ibanez Introduces New Steve Vai JEM77WDPCNL Signature Guitar

(Image credit: Ibanez Guitars)

With the 2017 Winter NAMM Show only a few months away, manufacturers have been announcing plenty of new gear in the past few days. Ibanez has joined the pack by launching its newest Steve Vai signature model, the JEM77WDPCNL.

This stunning new JEM features a rosewood top and a wood pickguard that matches the guitar's headstock and control knobs.

The guitar has a mahogany body, which was chosen for its resonance. The ubiquitous Tree of Life inlay runs along the rosewood fretboard, capping a five-piece maple/walnut neck. Electronics include two DiMarzio Dark Matter 2 humbucker pickups (one at the neck, one in the bridge) with custom pickup covers, and a DiMarzio Dark Matter 2 single-coil pickup in the middle position. A hard shell case is included.

Features:

Five-piece Wizard Maple/Walnut neck w/ KTS titanium rods

Rosewood top/ Mahogany body

Rosewood Fretboard

Tree of Life Inlay

Jumbo frets

Edge-Zero II tremolo bridge

Pickups: DiMarzio Dark Matter 2 (H) neck pu; DiMarzio Dark Matter 2 (S) mid pu; DiMarzio Dark Matter 2 (H) bridge pu

Wood pickguard w/ matching headstock

Cosmo black Hardware

Hardshell case included.

List: $2,266.65

For more information, including additional photos and specs, visit this guitar's page at Ibanez.com.