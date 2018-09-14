Improve Your Fender Telecaster—Or Any Guitar—for Just $3

(Image credit: Cindy Moorhead)

Did you know you can make a significant improvement in your Telecaster by swapping a $3 part?

In this video, Phillip McKnight explains how a $3 Orange Drop capacitor on your Tele’s tone knob can smooth out its performance and make for a more versatile-sounding guitar. Phillip demonstrates with his own Tele and explains all the ins and outs of the process.

Of course this mod will work for other guitars as well, but it seems especially useful for the Telecaster’s inherent tonal properties. And for $3, it’s a cheap and easy mod. If you don’t like the results, you can always undo it and try the cap in another guitar.

Also, just for clarification, Orange Drop caps are a style of capacitor, not a brand. They were developed in the Sixties by Sprague Electric and are manufactured today by Cornel Dubilier Capacitor.

