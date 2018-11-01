J. Chester Amplification Introduces New Wave Walker Combo

J. Chester Amplification has announced the release of the new Wave Walker amp. A 13-watt, 1x12 combo, the unit was inspired by the band Citizen Way and their new single “Wave Walker.”

The “grab-and-go”-style 35-pound amp boasts a pair of 6V6 power tubes, a 6SN7 in the phase inverter spot and a 12AX7 preamp tube, as well as a 12-inch Green Beret ceramic speaker.

Other features include Mercury Magnetics transformers and built-in digital reverb with mix and dwell controls.

The Wave Walker has a street price of $1,499. For more information, head over to J. Chester Amplification.