Jackson Releases New Artist Signature Models

Jackson proudly announces the upcoming release of new signature models with Def Leppard’s Phil Collen, Revocation’s Dave Davidson, Scott Ian of Anthrax, Periphery’s Misha Mansoor and Lamb of God’s Mark Morton.

USA Signature Limited Edition Phil Collen PC1 DX

Slated for July, Jackson will offer a new incarnation of Collen’s revered model in the form of the USA Signature Limited Edition Phil Collen PC1 DX.

The new, limited edition model features a gorgeous mahogany body with quilt maple top in an understated but elegant Au Natural finish, 25.5” scale, through-body quartersawn maple neck with graphite reinforcement, 12”-16” compound-radius flame maple fingerboard, DiMarzio pickups with Jackson Sustainer/Driver in H/S/S configuration, Floyd Rose Original tremolo, spoke-wheel trussrod adjustment, licensed Fender Strat reverse headstock and gold hardware.

USA Signature Special Edition Dave Davidson Warrior 7

Over the last decade, Boston-based act Revocation has firmly established itself as one of the finest in today’s death metal genre. Much of that has to do with its frontman Dave Davidson, whose impressive guitar playing has established him as a top modern metal guitarist.

The special run of USA Signature Dave Davidson Warrior WR7 models offers the only 7-string in the current Warrior lineup, and features an ash body, 25.5” scale, one-piece quartersawn maple neck with ash wings and matching headstock, 12”-16” compound radius with ebony fingerboard, 24 jumbo frets and mother of pearl piranha inlays. It is also equipped with Dave Davidson Signature DiMarzio humbucking pickups, a 7-string Floyd Rose Original bridge with double locking nut and push-pull coil-split volume knob.

Available in Charcoal Black Stain; arriving October 2016.

USA Signature Scott Ian King V KVT (Pictured)

In a career spanning four decades, veritable thrash godfather Scott Ian has pummeled audiences with his huge sound and formidable chops. Ian not only co-founded New York “Big Four” thrash institution Anthrax, but also helped created and define U.S. metal in the mid-1980s.

As Anthrax rides the high of 2016’s Top 10 Billboard debut with 11th studio album For All Kings and enjoys a massive supporting tour schedule, Jackson is thrilled to honor Ian with a new signature model based on the Jackson King V he predominantly used to record the effort.

The Scott Ian USA King V KVT features a mahogany body and neck with neck-thru construction, 24.75” scale, 12”-16” compound-radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and pearl block inlays, Ivoroid neck and headstock binding and traditional Jackson six-in-line headstock. This signature King V’s commanding and distinctive voice is driven by a pair ofmodern Seymour Duncan pickups—a crisp JB SH-4 humbucking bridge pickup and warm ‘59 SH1N humbucking neck pickup that combine for highly balanced, flexible tone, with plenty of high output for immaculate cleans and raw, raunchy distortion.

Equipped with a TonePros adjustable Tune-O-Matic style bridge with Gotoh stop tailpiece and tuners, the Scott Ian signature model is available in an Ivory finish with a white pickguard, set off by chrome hardware. Available Now.

X Series Signature Scott Ian King V KVXT

Jackson is also excited to offer a more affordable version with the X Series Scott Ian King V KVXT, also in an Ivory finish with a white pickguard and chrome accents to match his USA model.

Other features include a mahogany body and neck with neck-thru construction, 24.75” scale, 12”-16” compound-radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and pearloid block inlays, white binding around the neck and headstock, Jackson compensated and adjustable TOM-style bridge with anchored tailpiece and Jackson die-cast tuners. Coming October 2016.

USA Signature Limited Edition Misha Mansoor Juggernaut HT6

New for summer 2016, Jackson has added a limited edition vivid Matte Lambo Orange satin finish to Misha Mansoor’s already-popular USA signature Jackson lineup.

Mansoor is acclaimed for his masterful guitar work in fashioning the progressive metal of Periphery, and Jackson is proud to have collaborated so closely with the esteemed Djent-leman on his Juggernaut models.

Features include a distinctive Jackson body shape inspired by the Dinky, 25.5” scale, a bolt-on quartersawn maple neck with graphite reinforcement sculpted to Mansoor’s own custom profile, a 20" radius ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets, mother-of-pearl piranha inlays, Luminlay fluorescent side dots, heel-end thumbwheel truss rod adjustment, dual direct-mount signature Bare Knuckle "Juggernaut" humbucking pickups with black covers, Hipshot 6 bridge, five-way switching, a push-pull (on/off) tone knob and black hardware.

Includes custom black Jackson case with blue edges and Mansoor’s "Bulb" logo. Available July 2016.

USA Signature Limited Edition Misha Mansoor Juggernaut HT7

Mansoor’s in-demand 7-string Juggernaut is also available in a limited edition Matte Lambo Orange finish for summer 2016.

The USA Signature Misha Mansoor Juggernaut HT7 exhibits the same standout features as the 6-string, including an alder body with quilt maple top, 20" radius ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets, mother-of-pearl piranha inlays, Luminlay fluorescent side dots, dual direct-mount signature Bare Knuckle "Juggernaut" humbucking pickups with black covers, five-way switching, Hipshot® hardtail 7-string bridge and a push-pull (on/off) tone knob.

This 26.5” scale length instrument also offers premium features such as a Jackson AT1 headstock with Hipshot open-gear locking tuners (four on top, three on bottom), a single volume control knob and black hardware.

Includes custom black Jackson case with blue edges and Mansoor’s "Bulb" logo. Available July 2016.

USA Signature Limited Edition Mark Morton 10th Anniversary Dominion

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has led his million-album-selling, Grammy-nominated band to the forefront of U.S. metal. By combining explicit technique, angular off-kilter riffs and full-throttle sound, Morton continues to redefine the genre.

He worked closely with Jackson on his signature model, creating it the original Jackson way — with pencil, paper and imagination. The result was the Mark Morton Dominion — a versatile guitar for all types of music that in 2016 celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Jackson is extraordinarily privileged to have shared in such a monumental journey over the last decade with Morton, and is thus marking this milestone with the release of a limited edition model. The USA Signature Limited Edition Mark Morton 10th Anniversary Dominion features a bound and chambered mahogany body with a gorgeous quilt maple top, 24.75” scale length, cooked mahogany through-body neck with an ultra-smooth hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish and graphite reinforcement, 12”-16”compound-radius bound ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and shark-eye block inlays and a distinctive three-on-a-side Mark Morton headstock.

This model is also equipped with gold covered DiMarzio Mark Morton signature pickups with dual-circuit design (lead and rhythm), three-way toggle pickup selector switch, two-way slider switch, dedicated coil tap for head pickup, compensated bridge with stop tailpiece, gold bezels and Sperzel locking tuning machines. Available in Violin Brown; Coming October 2016.

For more information, visit jacksonguitars.com.