Jackson Unveils 20 Guitars and Basses, Including Chris Broderick, Dave Ellefson, Corey Beaulieu Signature Models

Jackson has unveiled a collection of 20 new models charged with new features designed for speed and killer looks. The 2013 lineup includes artist signature, Pro Series, Dinky and JS Series models.

Each product along with its most distinctive features is listed below:

ARTIST SIGNATURE MODELS

Chris Broderick Pro Series Soloist 6 and 7

When Chris Broderick joined a revitalized Megadeth in 2008, fans were awestruck by his chops. Jackson now honors this metal stalwart with the Chris Broderick Pro Series Soloist, in six-string and seven-string models.

Both models boast an arch-top mahogany body and through-body maple neck, 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets, 25.5” scale length, stylish fingerboard and headstock binding, direct-mount DiMarzio Chris Broderick signature pickups, Floyd Rose® Special tremolo (Special seven-string tremolo on seven-string model), Jackson die-cast tuners and Dunlop® locking strap buttons. Available in Satin Black and Snow White.

Corey Beaulieu USA Signature KV6 and KV7

Trivium’s Corey Beaulieu is a true virtuoso and needs a guitar to keep up with his blindingly fast hands. That’s why Jackson is excited to honor him and Trivium fans alike with the Corey Beaulieu USA Signature KV, in six-string and seven-string models.

Both models feature an alder body (AAA flame top on trans finish model), bound through-body quartersawn maple neck, compound-radius, ebony fingerboard with old-school sharkfin inlays, covered Seymour Duncan® Blackout pickups with three-way toggle switching, single volume control, original Floyd Rose tremolo (seven-string tremolo on seven-string model), and Jackson tuners. Available in Gloss Black, Transparent Black and Transparent Red. Includes case.

Dave Ellefson Signature Kelly Bird Bass

Megadeth’s Dave Ellefson is expanding his arsenal of signature bass models with the addition of the new David Ellefson Signature Kelly Bird Bass. The four-string bass features a basswood body with Ellefson’s signature red pinstripe finish, bolt-on bound maple neck with 21 jumbo frets and block inlays, EMG® pickups, two volume controls and three-band active EQ, Jackson high-mass four-string HM-4 bridge, and Jackson die-cast tuners. Available in Red Burst with Black Center-Stripe.

PRO SERIES

Jackson’s 2013 Pro Series welcomes a collection of new models equipped for full-on assault. The models along with their most distinctive features are listed below:

Pro DKA Dinky 7 and 8

The limited edition Pro DKA Dinky, available in seven-string and eight-string models, features an arch-top alder body, bolt-on maple neck (flat-sawn) with graphite reinforcement, 16”-radius maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset position markers (12th-fret shark fin inlay on eight-string model), stylish fingerboard and headstock binding, 26.5” scale length, dual direct-mount DiMarzio D Activator 7™ pickups (8™in eight-string model) with five-way switching, single volume and tone controls, momentary kill switch (for stutter effects), recessed Jackson HT-7 seven-string hard-tail string-through bridge (HT-8 in eight-string model), Planet Waves® locking tuners and Dunlop locking strap pins. Pro DKA7 available in Satin White; Pro DKA8 available in Metallic Black.

Pro DK2HT, Pro DK2MHT, Pro DK2QHT and Pro DK2MQHT

The DK2HT Pro Series features an alder body, bound bolt-on neck (flat sawn) with graphite reinforcement, compound-radius rosewood fingerboard (maple in Pro DK2MHT and Pro DK2MQHT) with 24 jumbo frets, direct-mount Seymour Duncan JB (bridge) and ’59 (neck) humbucking pickups with five-way switching, single volume tone controls, stylish headstock binding, direct-mount Jackson HT-6 hard-tail string-through bridge, locking Jackson tuners and Dunlop locking strap pins. The DK2QHT and DK2MQHT Pro Series offer the same specifications, with the additional feature of a striking 1/8 4A quilt maple cap. The DK2HT is available in Metallic Black; DK2MHT in Metallic Purple and Blue Glow; the DK2QHT in Natural and Transparent Red; and the DK2MQHT in Chlorine Burst and Transparent Red.

USA SELECT

USA Select B7MG, USA Select B7MG Deluxe, USA Select B8MG, and USA Select B8MG Deluxe

The seven-string B7MG features a beveled alder body, bolt-on quartersawn maple neck with graphite reinforcement and oil finish, compound-radius ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and side-dot position markers, 27” scale length, direct-mount EMG® 707 (neck) and 81-7 (bridge) pickups, Jackson direct-mount HT-7 hard-tail string-through bridge, Jackson-branded Gotoh® tuners and Dunlop locking strap pins. The USA Select B7MG Deluxe offers the same specifications as the B7MG, but with a 1-piece neck-thru-body quartersawn maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint. Both models available in Walnut Stain, Au Natural, Satin Black, and Satin Grey. Models include case.

The eight-string USA Select B8MG features a beveled alder body, bolt-on quartersawn maple neck with graphite reinforcement, compound-radius ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and side-dot position markers, 27” scale length, direct-mount EMG® 808 pickups, Jackson direct-mount HT-8 hard-tail string-through bridge, Jackson-branded Gotoh tuners and Dunlop locking strap pins. The USA Select B8MG Deluxe offers the same specifications as the B8MG, but with a 1-piece neck-thru-body quartersawn maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint. Both models available in Walnut Stain, Au Natural, Satin Black, and Satin Grey. Models include case.

JS SERIES

JS22-7 DKA Dinky, JS32-7Q Dinky, JS32-8Q Dinky, JS3QM Concert Bass, and JS3VQM Concert Bass

The JS22-7 DKA Dinky JS Series seven-string features an arch-top basswood body, bolt-on maple neck, 16”-radius rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and “piranha” inlays, 26.5” scale length, dual high-output Jackson humbucking pickups, single volume and tone controls, direct-mount hard-tail bridge, and die-cast tuners. Available in Satin Black.

The JS32-7Q Dinky JS Series seven-string, also available with eight strings as the JS32-8Q Dinky, features an arch-top basswood body with a dazzling quilt maple top, bolt-on maple neck, 16”-radius rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and piranha inlays, 26.5” scale length, stylish fingerboard and headstock binding, dual high-output Jackson seven-string humbucking pickups (eight-string on JS32-8Q Dinky), single volume and tone controls, direct-mount Jackson HT-7 (HT-8 on JS32-8Q Dinky) hard-tail bridge, and die-cast tuners. JS32-7Q Dinky available in Natural; JS32-8Q Dinky available in Transparent Red.

The four-string JS3QM Concert Bass and JS3VQM Concert Bass feature a basswood body with a quilt maple top, super-stable bolt-on maple neck with 24-fret compound-radius rosewood fingerboard, stylish fingerboard and headstock binding, 34” scale length (35” on the JS3VQM), dual high-output Jackson pickups, two volume controls and three-band active EQ (mid/low/high), high-mass four-string Jackson bridge (five-string on the JS3VQM), and die-cast mini tuners. JS3QM available in Transparent Red and Transparent Blue; JS3VQM available in Transparent Amber and Transparent Black.

For more information and to find a dealer near you, visit jacksonguitars.com.