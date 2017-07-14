Jackson Unveils New Models, IncludingPro Series Soloist SL7Q

(Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

Jackson has unveiled several new products at the Summer NAMM Show in Nashville, including additions to Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian’s and Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith’s signature collections. Check them out below.

X Series Signature Scott Ian King V KVXT

A co-founder of New York “Big Four” thrash metal institution Anthrax, guitarist Scott Ian has pummeled audiences with his huge sound and formidable chops for close to four decades. Experience the veritable thrash godfather’s signature tone with the X Series Scott Ian King V KVXT in an all-new Black finish with mirror pickguard.

The KVXT features a 24.75” scale, mahogany body, maple neck with neck-thru construction, 12”-16” compound-radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and pearloid block inlays, Duncan Designed pickups, Jackson compensated and adjustable TOM-style bridge with anchored tailpiece, Jackson die-cast tuners and white binding around the neck and traditional Jackson 6-in-line headstock.

This signature axe also has chrome hardware, black dome style master volume and tone controls and a black three-way toggle switch. Coming October 2017.

X Series Signature Adrian Smith SDXQ

Iron Maiden is one of the most successful and influential metal bands ever, thanks to the molten yet melodic guitar work of Adrian Smith. With timeless songwriting and thrilling live performances, Maiden continues to record, tour internationally and rock stadiums everywhere with electricity.

Jackson honors Smith’s metal prowess with the new X Series Signature Adrian Smith SDXQ, featuring a basswood San Dimas body with elegant quilt maple top, two-piece bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement and a 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets, black dot inlays and licensed Fender Strat headstock.

The SDXQ also offers an HSS pickup configuration and is powered by a Jackson high-output humbucking bridge pickup, Jackson single-coil middle pickup and single-coil neck pickup with five-way blade switching and master volume and tone controls. A non-recessed Floyd Rose Special double-locking 2-point tremolo bridge will withstand any and all abuse thrown at it, providing rock-solid intonation. Available in a Transparent Green finish with a black pickguard and black hardware. Coming October 2017.

Pro Series Soloist SL7Q

For those looking to expand their sonic palette, the fine minds at Jackson melded innovative design, superior sound, high-performance playability and ultra-modern style to create its 7-string Soloist models.

Purebred and ergonomic shred machines, the SL7Q features a 25.5” scale, mahogany body with quilt maple top, one-piece through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint, and 12”-16” compound radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and piranha tooth inlays.

Chosen specifically for their complementary sound, a pair of Seymour Duncan SH-6 7 pickups drives this guitar’s versatile voice—combining for highly balanced, flexible tone, with plenty of high-output for pristine cleans and snarling distortion. Master volume and tone controls shape the pickups’ output, which can be further refined with the five-way blade switch, while a recessed Floyd Rose FRT-SSO2000 double-locking tremolo provides outstanding sustain and solid intonation.

The SL7Q is available in an Alien Burst finish, featuring all-black hardware, single-ply neck binding and a reverse Jackson pointed 7-in-line headstock. Coming October 2017.

X Series Dinky Arch Top DKAF7 MS

Shred in ergonomic comfort and style with the Jackson X Series Dinky Arch Top DKA MS, available in a 7-string or 8-string option. A high-performance evolution of the electric guitar, these models unlock the possibilities of an instrument by accommodating two scale lengths on one fingerboard, thus improving overall playing comfort while improving tension and intonation.

The DKAF7 MS features a 25.5”-27” multi-scale length, mahogany body with an arched top, one-piece bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint, 12”-16” compound radius dark rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset dot inlays, Jackson die-cast tuners and AT-1 4x3 (four on top, three on bottom) headstock.

The DKAF8 features a 26”-28” multi-scale length, mahogany body with an arched top, one-piece bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint, 12”-16” compound radius dark rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset dot inlays, Jackson die-cast tuners and AT-1 4x4 (four on top, four on bottom) headstock. Dual Jackson uncovered 7- or 8-string blade humbucking pickups power these metal beasts and can be shaped by a three-way toggle switch and volume and tone controls.

To help improve intonation, both guitars have been equipped with Jackson designed individual bridge saddles, staggered to accommodate for the two scale lengths. Available in Stained Mahogany with black hardware. Coming October 2017.

X Series Kelly KEXT Natural MAH (NEW COLOR!)

Armed with a slab top, electrifying angular shape and lightning-fast neck, X Series Kelly models exude metal sophistication, while also delivering massive sound and reliable performance at an exceptional value.

Available in a new Natural Mahogany finish, the Kelly KEXT features lightweight and resonant basswood body-wings with a mahogany top, one-piece through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint, and a 12”-16” compound radius dark rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets, pearloid sharkfin inlays and a Jackson pointed 6-in-line headstock.

Also equipped with a pair of volcanic Jackson high-output humbucking pickups, master volume and tone controls, three-way toggle switch, gold hardware, single-ply white binding and a Jackson radius compensated TOM-style bridge with an anchored tailpiece, providing amazing tone and exceptional dynamic response. Coming October 2017.

X Series Rhoads RRX24 (NEW COLORS!)

The Jackson X Series models continue the metal legacy pioneered by the immortal Randy Rhoads. Regal and proud, the RRX24 offers fantastic tone, ultra-fast playability and unbelievable value for 21st century guitarists.

Available in two new finishes (Gloss Black or Black with Neon Pink Bevels), the RRX24 features a basswood body, one-piece through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint, and a 12”-16” compound radius bound dark rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and reverse Jackson pointed 6-in-line headstock. Decked out for today’s modern metaller, the RRX24 delivers searing tone from a pair of active Seymour Duncan Blackout pickups that can be further shaped by two volume knobs, a master tone control and three-way blade switch. Also equipped with a recessed Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo system for outstanding sustain and solid intonation.

Boasting spotlight-ready style, the Black with Neon Pink model offers reverse neon pink sharkfin inlays and black hardware, while the Gloss Black model features reverse black sharkfin inlays and black hardware. Coming October 2017.

JS Series Concert Bass Minion JS1X

Experience massive low-end thunder in a compact package—at a steal! Ideal for little shredders, the all-new JS Series Concert Bass Minion JS1X features a 28.6” scale length, poplar body, one-piece bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods, and a 12” radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkin inlays.

A Jackson P style neck pickup and Jackson J style bridge pickup power this 4-string bass, and can be controlled by a pair of volume knobs. Also features a hardtail bridge with black base plate and Jackson branded locking tuners. Available in Neon Green, Pavo Purple, Satin Black and Satin Silver. Coming October 2017.

JS Dinky Minion JS1X (NEW COLORS!)

Jackson’s popular JS Dinky Minion JS1X is now available in two new finishes—Neon Orange and Pavo Purple, and features a 2/3-scale (22.5”) that is ideal for little shredders or grownup road dogs who need an easy-traveling instrument jam-packed with the features they love.

The Dinky Minion JS1X has a poplar body, speedy bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods and a 12” radius rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and Jackson’s classic sharkfin inlays. Also has a rear-angled headstock for evenly distributed tension (reducing playing fatigue), Jackson sealed die-cast tuners, sculpted heel for easy upper register playing, dual Jackson high-output humbucking pickups, three-way blade switching, and string-through-body hardtail bridge for massive tone. Coming October 2017.

JS RR Minion JS1X (NEW COLORS!)

Available in two new finishes—Metallic Blue Burst and Neon Yellow, the JS RR Minion JS1X boasts spotlight-stealing looks and giant sound in a small package! With its 2/3-scale (22.5”), the JS Series RR Minion JS1X is perfect for little shredders or grownup road dogs who need an easy-traveling instrument jam-packed with the features they love.

The RR Minion JS1X has a poplar body, speedy bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods and 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and Jackson’s classic sharkfin inlays. Also features dual Jackson high-output humbucking pickups, three-way blade switching, string-through-body hardtail bridge for massive tone, an angled neck plate and rear-angled headstock for even tension (reducing playing fatigue), a classic Strat-style jack plate, die-cast tuners and jet black hardware. Coming October 2017.

For more information, visit jacksonguitars.com.