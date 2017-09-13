JAM Pedals Unveil LucyDreamer Supreme

(Image credit: Courtesy of JAM Pedals)

JAM Pedals have announced the release of the LucyDreamer Supreme, the new flagship 2-in-1 OD/Boost.

The pedal features JAM's most transparent and dynamic overdrive to date with Dry / Wet Mix, along with a specially voiced guitar-friendly Boost, designed to run optimally either in Pre or Post modes.

The Level, Tone and Gain controls offer complete command over the Overdrive sound with sweet spots throughout its gain range, allowing users to fine tune it to their specific style. The High / Low Gain toggle helps users get sounds ranging from barely “hairy” to full-blown overdriven tube-amp style saturation.

The Dry / Wet Mix allows the user to adjust the ratio between the overdriven and clean signal, opening up the road to pick-sensitive, chime-y, bell-like tones with supreme definition and dynamic-range. The Dry / Wet Mix is also controllable via the Expression pedal, granting the user complete real-time creative control.

Independently accessible via a dedicated foot switch, the Boost retains the open, harmonically rich sound of the LucyDreamer Supreme without compressing it.

Setting the internal trimmer to the minimum value (default position) and employing the dedicated Boost expression, users can use the Boost section as a Volume pedal.

The LucyDreamer Supreme carries a street price of $249.00. It is already available at select retailers and can also be purchased directly from the JAM pedals online store at jampedals.com.

Watch a demo of the pedal below.