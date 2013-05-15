Jericho Guitars Announces Avenger Baritone Model

Jericho Guitars has announced The Avenger, its new line of baritone guitars.

The guitar features a 27-inch scale perfected for studio and stage, optimized for standard and drop tunings as low as Drop G. The guitar comes stock with Seymour Duncan Full Shred on neck and bridge, 18:1 Grover Tuners, GOTOH bridge, ebony fret board and a three-piece maple neck.

"This is not your daddy's guitar," says Jericho Guitars' Dave Muselman. "This instrument was built with today’s player in mind. From blues to sludge, studio to stage, this guitar has it all. Whether you are layering guitars in the studio or throwing it around live, this perfectly balanced 6.5-pound guitar allows you to play from the heart and not from the hip."

The Avenger White is available in white top with matching white headstock and black backing. The Avenger Black is blacked out with chrome hardware. Both guitars are finished in UV protected anti-yellowing Poly-Urethane topcoats buffed to a classy high-gloss finish.

Each sale is honored with a professional setup to your desired tuning, string gauge and customization.

For more information, visit jerichoguitars.com.