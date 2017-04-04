Trending

Jericho Guitars Releases New Elite Series

By

Jericho Guitars is officially announcing the release of its new Elite Series body style. The Elite Series features a contrasting black and gold hardware motif with minimalist features and top-quality tone woods.

The series represents Jericho’s top level sound, playability, good looks and value. Features:

Solid Ash Body / 3-Piece Maple Neck
DiMarzio Titan Black Covered Bridge with Gold Poles
DiMarzio Titan Gold Covered Neck with Black Poles
Hipshot Black Saddles with Gold plate
Hipshot Gold Locking Tuners with Black Thumbscrews
25.75-inch scale length (27” Upon Request)
Slim C-shaped neck
24 frets / Bound Blank Ebony Fretboard

The Elite Series has a retail price of $1599.99 and can be purchased directly from Jericho Guitars at jerichoguitars.com for a limited-time price of $999.99. The Blue Burst version is in stock and ready to ship now, while four additional finish options are on pre-order pricing, including Satin White, Transparent Black Burst and Green Burst.

To find out more, visit jerichoguitars.com.