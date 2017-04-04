Jericho Guitars Releases New Elite Series

Jericho Guitars is officially announcing the release of its new Elite Series body style. The Elite Series features a contrasting black and gold hardware motif with minimalist features and top-quality tone woods.

The series represents Jericho’s top level sound, playability, good looks and value. Features:

• Solid Ash Body / 3-Piece Maple Neck

• DiMarzio Titan Black Covered Bridge with Gold Poles

• DiMarzio Titan Gold Covered Neck with Black Poles

• Hipshot Black Saddles with Gold plate

• Hipshot Gold Locking Tuners with Black Thumbscrews

• 25.75-inch scale length (27” Upon Request)

• Slim C-shaped neck

• 24 frets / Bound Blank Ebony Fretboard

The Elite Series has a retail price of $1599.99 and can be purchased directly from Jericho Guitars at jerichoguitars.com for a limited-time price of $999.99. The Blue Burst version is in stock and ready to ship now, while four additional finish options are on pre-order pricing, including Satin White, Transparent Black Burst and Green Burst.

To find out more, visit jerichoguitars.com.