Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers Debut New John Page Classic Ashburn HH Guitar

John Page has introduced a new guitar—the John Page Classic Ashburn HH—and, as always, he's done it in style.

Watch acclaimed heartland rocker and Bruce Springsteen collaborator Joe Grushecky debut the new the model in the just-posted video below.

The video, which was shot at The Church recording studio in Pittsburgh, puts the spotlight on Grushecky and the new Ashburn HH, which features Bloodline by John Page JP-2 dual humbuckers.

In the clip, Grushecky is backed by his band, the Houserockers, as they perform “Everything’s Going to Work Out Right” from their album Coming Home.

The John Page Classic Ashburn HH is a double-cutaway, hard-body guitar designed by Page, an elite custom luthier. It's built to spec, set up in the U.S. by John Page-authorized techs and backed by a lifetime performance guarantee. The Bloodline by John Page JP-2 pickups provide the richness and power of a humbucker while retaining clarity, definition and some sparkle on top.

Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers are Joe Grushecky, vocals, guitar (Ashburn HH) and harmonica; Danny Gochnour, guitar (Ashburn single coil) and vocals; Johnny Grushecky, guitar and vocals; Art Nardini, bass; and Joffo Simons, drums.

Grushecky is widely acknowledged as a seminal heartland-rock influence along with Springsteen (with whom he sometimes performs), Tom Petty and John Mellencamp. Grushecky and his band, originally called the Iron City Houserockers, were signed by Steve Popovich in 1977. Since their first release in 1979, publications including Billboard, Rolling Stone, The Village Voice and more have hailed Grushecky as one of rock's most talented singer-songwriters.

His 18 albums were produced by greats including Mick Ronson, Ian Hunter, Steve Van Zandt, Steve Cropper and Springsteen. Grushecky began his collaboration with Springsteen in 1995. Among their co-writes is “Code of Silence,” for which Springsteen won a Grammy for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance in 2004.

The Church is a state-of-the art, full-service recording and production facility in Pittsburgh. Dana Canone, formerly the tour manager for Gov’t Mule, is the owner and chief engineer.

John Page Classic and Bloodline pickups are HRS Unlimited brands.

For more about Grushecky, visit grushecky.com. For more about John Page Classic Guitars, visit johnpageclassic.com. For more about The Church, visit thechurchrecordingstudio.com.

Additional Ashburn HH Specs:

Body: Alder

Neck: Maple

Neck/Body Attachment: Machine screws with Threaded Inserts

Fingerboard: Maple or Rosewood

Neck Shape: Medium C

Fretboard Radius: 12”

Scale Length: 25.5"

Frets: 22 Nickel Silver (.095’W X .045”H)

Hardware: Nickel/Chrome

Tuners: Gotoh Staggered Vintage Style

Bridge: Gotoh 510 Tremolo

Pickups: Bloodline by John Page JP-2 Humbucker Pickups (2) w/Nickel covers (See below)

Pickguard: Parchment Perloid

Knobs: Short Chrome Dome

Controls: Volume, Tone and 3-Way Toggle Switch

Colors: Black Metallic, Olympic White, Inca Silver, Cadillac Green, Bloodline Red, Pelham Blue, 2-Tone Sunburst

John Page Classic embroidered gig bag.

Optional hard shell case with John Page Classic logo

MSRP $1639

Bloodline JP-2 Dual Humbuckers

A classic humbucking tone but slightly underwound for clarity when encased in a metal cover. The warmth of a vintage PAF but with more clarity and a sparkly top end.

• Alnico 5 Magnets

• Nickel Covers

• Neck - 7.6K

• Bridge - 8.4K

• MSRP $249 Set, $135 Single (B/N)