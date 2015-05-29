John Petrucci Demos His Signature Sterling by Music Man JP100D Guitar — Video

In this new video, Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci walks you through the finer points of his signature JP100D guitar from Sterling by Music Man.
For more information about this model, check out the specs below and visit the guitar's page on sterlingbymusicman.com.
JP100D SPECIFICATIONS:
Scale: 25.5”
Nut Width: 42mm
Neck Width, 12th fret: 52mm
Body Wood: Basswood (JP100D-MKOA has a Mahogany body)
Body Top: Quilt Maple Veneer (JP100D-MKOA has a Koa top
Neck Wood: Maple
Fretboard Wood: Rosewood
Tuning Machines: Locking
Hardware: Chrome
Neck Joint: 5 Bolt
Frets: 24
Fretboard Radius: 16”
Pickup Selector: 3 Way
Pickups: H/H, Dimarzio LiquiFireTM & Crunch Lab pickups
Bridge: Modern Tremolo