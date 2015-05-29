John Petrucci Demos His Signature Sterling by Music Man JP100D Guitar — Video

In this new video, Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci walks you through the finer points of his signature JP100D guitar from Sterling by Music Man.

For more information about this model, check out the specs below and visit the guitar's page on sterlingbymusicman.com.

JP100D SPECIFICATIONS:

Scale: 25.5”

Nut Width: 42mm

Neck Width, 12th fret: 52mm

Body Wood: Basswood (JP100D-MKOA has a Mahogany body)

Body Top: Quilt Maple Veneer (JP100D-MKOA has a Koa top

Neck Wood: Maple

Fretboard Wood: Rosewood

Tuning Machines: Locking

Hardware: Chrome

Neck Joint: 5 Bolt

Frets: 24

Fretboard Radius: 16”

Pickup Selector: 3 Way

Pickups: H/H, Dimarzio LiquiFireTM & Crunch Lab pickups

Bridge: Modern Tremolo