Journey's Neal Schon Gives Us an Exclusive Look at His Custom IHush Lady M Guitar

(Image credit: Marta Giannotti)

Awhile ago, I saw some of Naoki Ihashi's guitars on Instagram. The intriguing designs prompted me to reach out and ask him if he would be so kind as to send a guitar for me to check out.

To my suprise, after I reached out, he sent three of his very own guitars within three days.

To say the least, I was completely blown away by all of his instruments. Then and there I made a deal that if he made me some, I would both play them live and promote them in the process. I'm now happy to say that the first Custom is nearing completion!

For the instrument, I gave him a concept of a guitar dedicated to my wife Michaele Schon with an Angel ingraved on the top to symbolize my "LadyM."

I'm absolutely blown away with his all hand built guitars and look forward to working with him more in the future.

Naoki is a true artist and master at his craft with impeccable desire to bring the very best from himself.

I can't wait to get my hands on it! For the time being though, you can gaze at a couple photos of the axe below.

For more on iHush Guitars, follow along on Facebook.