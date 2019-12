Joyo has introduced the R-12 Band Controller, the newest entry in its R series of pedals.

The 10-band EQ effect pedal is designed for use with both six- and seven-string guitar, as well as four- and five-string bass, with a frequency band that ranges from 31.25Hz to 16kHz.

There’s also an independent volume control, as well as related LED lights assigned to each knob.

The Band Controller is available from Joyo for $89.

For more info, head on over to joyoaudio.com.