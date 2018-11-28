Joyo Unveils New Uzi Distortion Pedal

Joyo has announced its new Uzi distortion pedal.

The company’s latest R series pedal is metal-focused, and features a Bias knob that lets users switch between American and British tones, as well as a three-band EQ, volume and gain knobs.

The pedal also features an ambience LED light on the front and rear sides of the chassis, which can be adjusted to sync up with the pedal’s footswitch or stay on all the time, via a switch on the underside.

The Joyo Uzi distortion pedal is available now for the eyebrow-raising price of $48.99.

For more info, head on over to joyoaudio.com.