Joywave Unveils Thermochromic Fender Guitar

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hollywood Records)

When Joey Morinelli of Rochester, NY band Joywave decided to get a custom-built Fender, he wanted his instrument to stand out from the pack. Rather than requesting an unusual shape though, he asked for his custom Fender Telecaster to be fitted with a liquid crystal thermochromic finish.

The end result is a black Telecaster that—though it looks unassuming at first—changes color based on both temperature and body heat.

Even when Morinelli is simply standing around with the guitar—as you can see in the second video below—the guitar's appearance can change dramatically.

You can see a couple of examples of the guitar's thermochromic finish in action below.

