Keeley Electronics Releases Aria Compressor & Overdrive Pedal

Keeley Aria Compressor & Overdrive Pedal (Image credit: Keeley Electronics)

Keeley has released its Aria Compressor & Overdrive pedal.

The pedal—which was first unveiled at the Winter NAMM show—has a switchable order of effects, and features big sustain and rounded gain tones.

TRS insert jacks allow the pedal to be divided into two units, with effects in between. Like its predecessors, the Aria packs level, blend, sustain and tone knobs for the compressor, and level, drive, tone and low/high gain switches for the drive.

The pedal is available now for $199.

For more info on the pedal, head on over to robertkeeley.com.