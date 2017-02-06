Kenny Wayne Shepherd Demos Ernie Ball’s Expression Series Ambient Delay

In this new clip from Ernie Ball, Kenny Wayne Shepherd sits down to demo and discuss the new Expression Series Ambient Delay pedal.

Ernie Ball’s Expression Series Ambient Delay provides a hybrid of digital delay layered with plate reverb, for everything from slap-back to extended repeats.

The pedal features settings for delay time (50ms - 1s), delay feedback, reverb level and a foot-sweepable effect level control to create anything from subtle textures to ambient soundscapes, all without taking your hands off the guitar.

"What I look for in a new piece of equipment is something that will take my playing to the next level, or make me approach music in a different way,” Shepherd says.

