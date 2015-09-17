Kiesel Guitars and Carvin Custom Shop Debut Aries Series 24-Fret Bolt-Neck Six- and Seven-String Guitars

Kiesel Guitars and the Carvin Guitars Custom Shop have debuted the new Aries A6 and Aries A7 bolt-neck electric guitars.

These new guitars were designed from the ground up to be completely different from any other bolt-neck instrument the Custom Shop has ever produced, and they're loaded with new features and options.

The Aries Series features an aggressively beveled body that's reminiscent of the SCB Series, providing modern looks with comfortable playing. Sculpted horns, inspired by the company's Vader Series headless guitars, accentuate the styling of the guitars while allowing easy access to higher frets (It's a 24-fret fingerboard).

A redesigned sculpted neck heel contributes to the ease of playing high on the fingerboard, and the elimination of the neck plate in favor of ferrules adds to its sleek design. Dual carbon-fiber rods, along with a two-way fully adjustable truss rod make the neck remarkably stable, and the tung-oil neck finish makes for fast playing, regardless of your style.

Other features of the Aries Series include a standard alder body, new pointed inline six- and seven-string headstocks, a standard Hipshot bridge and optional tremolos, direct-mount Kiesel Lithium humbuckers and our new optional center position Kiesel Lithium single coil pickup.

Hundreds of Custom Shop options such as a weight-reducing chambered body, body and neck woods, top woods, fingerboard woods, fretwire, inlays and much more allow you to design your new Aries exactly the way you want it. Like all Kiesel and Carvin guitars, the Aries Series is made in the U.S. at our southern California facility.

The Custom Shop also can work with you on special one-off options; check out Kiesel Guitars Facebook and Kiesel Guitars Instagram to see some amazing examples of the custom finish work. From the understated to the completely over-the-top, the skilled artists of Kiesel Guitars and the Carvin Guitars Custom Shop can build your ultimate Aries six- or seven-string guitar.

For more information, visit carvinguitars.com/customshop/kieselguitars.