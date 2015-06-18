Kiesel Guitars Now Offering Luminlay Super Blue Side Dots

Kiesel Guitars and the Carvin Guitars Custom Shop have announced that they're now offering Luminlay Super Blue Side Dots on their U.S.-made guitars and basses.

These glow-in-the-dark side dots are ideal for musicians performing in low-light conditions, especially on stage. The Super Blue series is the new, brighter and more powerful illuminated Blue colored side dot.

The dots can be "charged" using florescent lighting or with Luminlay's LL-1 LED light charger (available from Luminlay). Just a few minutes of charging will make the dots glow for an entire gig.

Luminlay side dots are available on any non-maple fretboard, including fretless basses.

For more about Kiesel/Carvin Guitars, visit carvinguitars.com/customshop/kieselguitars.