Kirk Hammett: “This Guitar Pick Was the Best Thing to Happen to My Playing”

In this debut episode of CBC Music’s series Show Me Your Pick, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett debuts his brand-new His custom Dunlop Jazz III pick.

“Usually my guitar picks are lime green but today I have a black pick with metallic flake in it. I got these because I like metallic flake, but if I drop these onstage, I’m fucked—’cause I won’t be able to see ‘em!”

As Hammett notes, the pick has a V shape cut out of the top. Check out the video to learn its purpose.

“This pick completely changed my guitar style, completely changed how I play, completely changed how I pick,” Hammett says. “This little pick here was the best thing to happen to my playing.”

