Kyser Announces New Capo, Smartphone Holder, Capo App for Smartphones

Kyser has announced a new capo, smartphone holder and capo app for smartphones.

The new, Low-Tension, Quick-Change Capo has 25 percent less spring tension than regular Kyser Quick-Change Capos. This easily allows guitarists to obtain the perfect amount of tension when changing keys up and down the neck without worrying about strings being pulled sharp by too much tension. The Kyser Low-Tension Quick-Change Capo is available in a low-tension matte blackout finish: matte black color, black spring, black rivet, black boot and a dark gray Kyser logo. It is available now at an MSRP of $24.95 and an MAP of $19.95.

Kyser Smartphone Holder (Image credit: Kyser)

Kyser Smartphone Holder

The Kyser Phone Holder securely attaches to Kyser Quick-Change Capos, allowing the user to have full access to their smartphone while the capo is either on the headstock or on the fretboard. Attaching through the curled body of the Kyser Capo, the screw and ball joint on the Kyser Phone Holder allow for a full range of easy and secure adjustments to view the phone screen from multiple angles. The phone holder allows guitarists to stay connected at all times while viewing chords, lyrics, setlists or while using the new Kyser Capo App to tune, transpose, practice with metronome or use the phone’s camera to share music and pictures on social media. The Kyser Smartphone Holder will be available March 1 for $19.95.

Kyser Capo App (Image credit: Kyser)

Kyser Capo App

The free Kyser Capo App for iOS and Android phones has custom capo chord charts which help guitarists transpose chords. Users can choose which guitar fret the capo is on and what chord they want to play, and the Kyser App will show the correct fingering position. Alternatively, users can choose what guitar fret the capo is on and what chord fingering position they are making, and the Kyser App with tell the user what chord sound is being heard. The Kyser App also features an easy and accurate guitar tuner, and an adjustable, audible and visual metronome with a rolling dial and tap feature. The camera button on the Kyser App pulls up the phone’s camera so guitarists can shoot video or snap pictures and then instantly share on social media sites without first having to save the files to the phone. Additionally, Kyser will release discounts and coupon codes through the app which can be redeemed for other Kyser gear in the Kyser e-store.

This is the initial base version of the Kyser App, and future upgrades will include musically themed photo filters and augmented reality video filters.

It is available in the App Store for iOS and on Google Play for Android.

For more info, stop by kysermusical.com.