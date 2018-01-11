La Bella Reintroduces Vintage "Bender" Electric Guitar Strings

(Image credit: La Bella Strings)

La Bella has re-introduced Bender strings, one of its most beloved electric sets of all time. Bender strings were sold in the Sixties and Seventies by La Bella and other other string manufacturers, not to mention the world's biggest guitar builders.

The company reached deep into its archives to bring back the same string construction used during that era, including the exact formulation of nickel used in the original Bender strings.

Bender strings are available in nine different gauges, including the B828 Ultra Bender, B942 Super Bender, B946 Lite Bender, B1046 Bender, B1150 Blues Bender, BJ1252 Jazz Bender, B1152 Medium Bender, B1252 Heavy Bender and the B1052 Lite Top/Heavy Bottom Bender.

La Bella Strings are available exclusively through Sweetwater. Find some for yourself at sweetwater.com/labella.