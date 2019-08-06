La Grange Updates the ‘Wheel’ Guitar

La Grange has updated its Wheel guitar, which the company touts as “the result of founder Benjamin Wasservogel’s long journey in quest of a new ‘classic’ instrument for the blues and rock guitar player.” The new model now boasts Sheptone Heartbreaker humbuckers at the neck and bridge.

Otherwise, the Wheel features a korina body in a dog-hair finish, a C-shape maple neck with a purple-heart stripe, a 22-fret ebony fretboard and a headstock with a faux shell inlay logo on a dark ebony veneer.

Other features include an ABR-1 Tune-o-matic nickel bridge, a vintage-style lightweight aluminum tailpiece, Gotoh tuners and CTS 250K volume and tone pots. There’s also an option to add a Bigsby B5 Vibrato tailpiece.

The Sheptone Heartbreaker humbuckers, inspired by Jimmy Page’s tone, are built with Alnico 5 magnets and 42 plain enamel wire to deliver "Patent Applied For"-type range.

The Wheel is available to order at a base price of $3,480, which includes a hard-shell black case.

For more information or to purchase, head to La Grange Guitars.