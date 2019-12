Lawrence Petross Design has introduced the Sixty 8 Deluxe, an expanded version of its Sixty 8 pedal, which the company touts as delivering “classic Plexi tone” with transparent overdrive.

The all-analog Sixty 8 Deluxe boasts all the features of its predecessor, but adds in a footswitch to choose between two gain stages, as well as a boost switch for increased tonal range.

The new pedal is available now for $279.99.

For more information or to purchase, head over to LawrencePetrossDesign.com.