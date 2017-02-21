Les Paul or Lucille? Check Out This Solidbody vs Semihollow Guitar Comparison

Does body style make a difference to a guitar’s tone? Well, yeah. But let’s take a look anyway.

In this video, Darrell Braun tests a pair of solidbody and semihollowbody guitars to let you compare their sound. The guitars include an Epiphone Les Paul Standard which features a mahogany body with maple top and a mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard. Darrell is comparing it with an Epiphone B.B. King Lucille, a semihollowbody guitar with a maple body and neck and a rosewood fingerboard. Both guitars have two Alnico Classic humbuckers with dual volume and tone controls. The Lucille guitar also has a six-position Varitone switch that Darrell leaves in the off setting.

Darrell switches between the two guitars using the neck and bridge pickups, and he compares their sustain and puts them through their paces with solos, so you can hear them in a melodic context.

