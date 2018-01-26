Line 6 Introduces Variax Limited Edition Onyx Guitar

Line 6 has introduced its new Variax Limited Edition Onyx guitar. The new custom Variax features a translucent-black finish over a flamed-maple veneer top and an ebony fretboard, and will be available in a limited run of 300.

The guitars will also feature a matching headstock overlay, a Limited Edition insignia and numbered neck plate. It has a lightweight alder body, one-piece maple neck with Macassar ebony fingerboard, and three Yamaha Alnico V single-coil pickups that serve up full-bodied tone. Plus, the Limited Edition Onyx features Variax's HD modeling technology.

Variax's HD modeling gives guitarists instant access to the sounds of numerous classic electric guitars—as well as 6- and 12-string acoustics, resonator, banjo, sitar, and other instruments one would normally not expect to hear coming from an electric guitar. Players can also access alternate tunings such as Open G, DADGAD, and Drop D—or their own custom tunings—with the turn of a knob.

The Limited Edition Onyx has an MSRP of $1,399.99, and is available now.

