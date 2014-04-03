The Loar Introduces LH-301T Archtop Electric Guitar

The Loar has introduced the LH-301T archtop electric guitar.

Building the LH-301T was an easy decision for The Loar's workshop after successes with numerous vintage-style archtop and small-body models.

"There's something about an electric guitar with resonant chambers; having a fully hollow soundbox really creates a sound that can't be duplicated by any other means," says Travis Atz, the company's director of product development.

"After seeing today's popular artists playing hard-to-find vintage versions of this same type of guitar, we knew we had to build something with the same sound and vibe."

The LH-301T is a fully hollow, extremely lively electric archtop with a 1-1/2-inch body depth and 16-inch lower bout.

Thanks to the 1-11/16-inch nut width and 24-3/4-inch scale, electric players will feel comfortable from the first note. The Loar's single P-90 pickup covers a broad range of tones, from clean and jazzy to crunchy and overdriven.

The maple top, back and sides, and comfortable c-shape mahogany neck provide the ideal foundation for a great-sounding guitar that turns heads with tons of vintage vibe.

From smoother acoustic tones to aggressive power chords, the LH-301T delivers style, elegance and power for players who want true vintage inspiration.

The LH-301T is available in Vintage Sunburst finish and has a street price of $499.99. It comes with The Loar's industry-leading lifetime warranty.

For more information about the guitar, visit theloar.com.