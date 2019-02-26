Lollar Introduces New MiniBroiler Pickup

Lollar has announced the MiniBroiler, an updated version of its Broiler pickup. According to the company, the new offering can be hung from a pickguard or bezel, Firebird-style, or fitted in P-90 or mini-humbucker mounts.

The new pickup boasts .25-inch diameter Alnico V rod pole pieces and single conductor lead wire, and is offered with a choice of nickel, chrome or gold open-top covers with textured matte black cap.

The MiniBroiler is available for both neck and bridge positions for $145.

For more information or to purchase, head over to Lollar.com.