Luna Guitars Unveils New Steel Magnolia Resonator

Luna Guitars has introduced the new Luna Steel Magnolia Resonator to the company’s bluegrass line. The new model boasts a piezo and built-in magnetic pickup, offering reso players the ability to play acoustically or electrically, or the option to blend them both to create a wide range of sounds.

The Magnolia’s chrome-plated metal body sports an arched top, with a laser-etched magnolia flower located around the f-holes and spread out on the back. There’s also a mahogany set neck, a wenge fretboard and volume, blend and tone controls.

The Steel Magnolia Resonator is available for $869.

