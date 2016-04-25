Magic Instruments Guitar Replaces Strings with Buttons: "Pick Up and PlayInstantly"

(Image credit: magicinstruments.com)

Earlier this month, a company called Magic Instrumentsposted a link to their new product, the MI Guitar, to Facebook.

It was accompanied by the slogan, "A new type of guitar that has guitarists scared."

While we're not sure that's entirely accurate, the MI Guitar is described as "a new type of guitar you can pick up and play instantly. By reinventing the fretboard of a traditional guitar, MI Guitar simplifies playing so anyone can play their favorite songs at first sight, or create their own original music—without musical training."

The website even sports a quote from Muse guitarist/vocalist Matthew Bellamy, who says, "For people who don't have the time to learn the guitar, Magic Instruments is the ultimate shortcut—you’ll be strumming your favorite songs in minutes. For singers and non-guitar playing musicians, it’s also great tool for songwriting."

Like a traditional guitar, the MI Guitar features strings for fingerpicking and strumming. But its fretboard features buttons that play chords with a single touch. It can be paired with the company's companion mobile app, which allows customers to play songs virtually instantly, "rather than having to master awkward finger positions."

Below, you can check out the company's official demo video for the MI Guitar. Be sure to tell us what you think of this item in the comments below or on Facebook.

For more information, visit magicinstruments.com.