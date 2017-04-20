Magnatone Adds New Lyric Amplifier to Its Studio Collection

(Image credit: Magnatone)

Magnatone today announced the newly redesigned Lyric amplifier as part of the company's Studio Collection. From the company:

Built in the tradition of the great modest amps of the Fifties and Sixties, the Studio Collection offers vintage American tones, with improved power and versatility for the modern player. Studio players love the Lyric for its fat, honest tone and responsive natural overdrive.

With a new larger cabinet and custom-designed 12-inch speaker, the Lyric is solidly in the running as a gigging amp. Magnatone is a privately-held, St. Louis-based manufacturer of professional amplifiers made with all-American parts and labor.

The Lyric amplifier is designed to provide a portable and powerful amplifier in a unique and authentic package. The Lyric has plenty of muscle to gig with and performs with a extremely wide range of tone. As with all Magnatone amps, the Lyric is made with all American parts and true point-to-point wiring.

The Lyric features a Magnatone custom 12-inch ceramic magnet speaker and a single-ended 6L6, Class A power tube which delivers 10 watts and a big bottle tube sound. A Negative Feedback Switch (NFB) provides settings of gain and harmonics by restructuring the power amp gain providing fuller tone. Volume and tone controls are extremely accurate. The Lyric is available in black or burgundy faux crocodile covering made of 100% cotton.

The Lyric, which was previewed at the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) trade show in January 2017, is available from retailers worldwide. The Lyric has a US MAP of $1,699.

To learn more about the new Lyric and Magnatone's full collection of professional amplifiers, featuring Magatone’s true pitch shifting vibrato in stereo, visit MagnatoneUSA.com.