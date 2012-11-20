Majik Box Introduces Paul Gilbert Fuzz Universe Custom Pedal

Anyone who's hip to pedal news, Paul Gilbert news and Majik Box news knows that Majik Box's signature Gilbert Fuzz Universe pedal came out two years and has been a hands-down hit.

The news here is that Gilbert recently re-teamed with Majik Box to add some features to the Fuzz Universe, culminating in the release of the new Fuzz Universe Custom pedal.

The features, all of which are the result of Gilbert touring and recording with the original pedal for two years, include:

Specialized overdrive and boost in one box — Individual on/off footswitches

Custom taper tone control for easy access to all of Gilbert’s favorite overdrive tones.

Gilbert’s preferred bass cut off frequency, optimized for pure shred.

True Bypass

Quiet Click relay switching, a new circuit allowing for nearly silent footswitch operation while retaining True Bypass circuitry

The addition of studio grade Carling footswitches

A new white texture powder-coated, aluminum chassis and label designed by Gilbert.

Gilbert road-tested the Fuzz Universe Custom during his recent European tour and recorded his 2012 solo album, Vibrato, with the pedal as part of his rig.

The pedal, which was designed and is hand-built at the Majik Box HQ in Torrance, California, is available at majikboxusa.com for $329. For more information, visit majikboxusa.com.

Here's a 2010 video of Gilbert demoing the original Fuzz Universe pedal: