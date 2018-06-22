Martin Debuts New OM-Arts & Crafts 2018, Jimmy Buffet Custom Acoustic Guitars

Martin has unveiled two new acoustic guitars; the OM-Arts & Crafts 2018 and the Jimmy Buffet Custom.

The OM-Arts & Crafts 2018 (pictured above) is the third instrument from Martin that pays homage to the Arts & Crafts design movement that dates back to the late 1800s and is often presented in the form of romantic, folk or medieval style decoration.

This orchestra model features Arts & Crafts-inspired pearl inlay designs throughout, paired with German white oak back and sides and an Adirondack spruce top with a Guatemalan rosewood headplate, fingerboard and bridge. The tonewoods for the guitar were selected for their significance in the movement because they were used by craftspersons and designers as alternatives to traditional industrial materials.

The OM-Arts & Crafts includes a high-performance neck, a Vintage Tone System (VTS) top and vintage copper open gear tuners. It is limited to 100 instruments and includes an engraved plate label signed by Chris Martin IV.

The OM-Arts & Crafts is available now for $13,999.

Martin Jimmy Buffet Custom (Image credit: Martin)

Martin's new Jimmy Buffet Custom acoustic was inspired by the singer/songwriter's admiration of Chris Martin’s CEO-6 Black model from 2013, and designed by Buffet with his guitar tech, Dan Cook, and the Martin Custom Shop.

The loped shoulder dreadnought model is finished completely with black lacquer and Buffet's signature mother-of-pearl palm tree swaying in the breeze on the headstock. The guitar includes a high-performance neck, a Fishman pickup and a customized interior label bearing Buffett’s signature.

The Jimmy Buffet Custom is available now for $5,999.

For more info on the guitars, head on over to martinguitar.com.