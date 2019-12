Martin 000RSG (Image credit: Martin)

Martin has debuted its new 000RSG acoustic.

The new model—a solid wood Auditorium version of the company's DRSG model—features a Sitka spruce top and siris back and sides, plus white binding and a multistrip top inlay.

Like the DRSG, the 000RSG has a Richlite fingerboard and bridge, a gloss body, a hand-rubbed neck finish and Fishman Sonitone electronics.

The 000RSG is available now for $1,499.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to martinguitar.com.