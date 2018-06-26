Martin Introduces Two New Walnut Guitars

Martin GPCE Black Walnut Ambertone (Image credit: Martin Guitar)

Martin has introduced two new black walnut guitars, the GPCE Black Walnut Ambertone (pictured above) and the DE Black Walnut Ambertone.

The GPCE Black Walnut Ambertone features an ambertone shaded top, Martin-made strings, and comes equipped with premium Fishman Matrix VT Enhance electronics. The guitar's black walnut tonewood construction was chosen for those looking for a sound in between rosewood and mahogany.

The GPCE Black Walnut Ambertone is available now for $2,649.

Martin DE Black Walnut Ambertone (Image credit: Martin Guitar)

The DE Black Walnut Ambertone also features an ambertone shaded top, Martin-made strings, and comes equipped with premium Fishman Matrix VT Enhance electronics. Just as it was for the GPCE Black Walnut Ambertone, the guitar's black walnut tonewood construction was chosen for those looking for a sound in between rosewood and mahogany.

The DE Black Walnut Ambertone is available now, also for $2,649.

For more on the guitars, head on over to martinguitar.com.